AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.67.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 18.76%.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.
