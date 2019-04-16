AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 18.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dow Chemical Co. DE boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 21,001,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,612,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,612,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 117,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 111,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

