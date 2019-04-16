Aegion (AEGN) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reduce our 2019 EPS to $1.20, from $1.24 and 2020 EPS to $1.37, from $1.42 based on the potential for delays securing new corrosion protection projects in the Middle East.””

AEGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Aegion has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $615.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Aegion had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aegion news, SVP Stephen P. Callahan sold 3,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $71,799.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aegion by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,594,000 after buying an additional 161,864 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aegion by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aegion by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

