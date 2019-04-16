Adyen (ADYEN) Given a €570.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been given a €570.00 ($662.79) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €800.00 ($930.23) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($930.23) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a €400.00 ($465.12) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a €624.00 ($725.58) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €626.00 ($727.91).

