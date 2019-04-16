Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,892,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,935,000 after purchasing an additional 435,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,824,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,956,000 after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $362.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.58.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

