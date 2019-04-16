Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (RXL)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter.

RXL opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $118.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

