Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,276 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

BCO opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 68.11% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $907.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.39 per share, with a total value of $217,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $756,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and sold 23,924 shares worth $1,829,571. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

