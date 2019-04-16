Advisor Group Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Cass Information Systems (CASS)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,701,000 after acquiring an additional 197,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 157,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 638,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.53. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $62.07.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

