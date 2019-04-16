Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 25,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 432,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/adverum-biotechnologies-advm-stock-price-up-3-2.html.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.