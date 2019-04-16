Adient (ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.22 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Adient has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

