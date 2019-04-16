Adient (ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.22 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.
Shares of ADNT stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Adient has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
