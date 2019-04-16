Actuant Co. (ATU) Stake Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of Actuant worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,073,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,101 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 163,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 79,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 145.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 53.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares in the last quarter.

In other Actuant news, VP Roger Roundhouse sold 10,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $231,908.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATU opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Actuant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Actuant Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Actuant to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Actuant in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Actuant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

