Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACOR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 97,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,566,466.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 216,605 shares of company stock worth $3,550,802 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.64. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

