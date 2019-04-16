ACCO Brands (ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 15,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,560. The stock has a market cap of $893.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.42 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,919,000 after purchasing an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,727,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,919,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 150,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 449,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $13,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

