Acacia Mining (ACA) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Acacia Mining to a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acacia Mining from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Acacia Mining in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an add rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 192.38 ($2.51).

LON:ACA opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.19) on Friday. Acacia Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50). The firm has a market cap of $687.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

