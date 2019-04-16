Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (ADIG) Insider James Long Purchases 17,326 Shares

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) insider James Long acquired 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £19,924.90 ($26,035.41).

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst stock traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 114.92 ($1.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,715. Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.52).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

