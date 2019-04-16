Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 568.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,875 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $29.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.
ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.
In related news, Director Nigel Travis bought 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $74,966.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.
