Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.12. 807,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 387,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $369.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Howell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stefano Buono acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

