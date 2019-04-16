Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lowered by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,787.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

