Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Stratton bought 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.32 per share, with a total value of $249,865.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

