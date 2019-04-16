Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

