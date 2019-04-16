AAC (AAC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AAC (NYSE:AAC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.3–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.25 million.

Several research firms have commented on AAC. ValuEngine raised shares of AAC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

AAC stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. AAC has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAC stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of AAC worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

