972 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,288,000 after buying an additional 2,431,945 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,401,316,000 after buying an additional 2,403,166 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,880 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,765,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $289.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/972-shares-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-purchased-by-sentry-investment-management-llc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.