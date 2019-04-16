972 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,288,000 after buying an additional 2,431,945 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,401,316,000 after buying an additional 2,403,166 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,880 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,765,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $289.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.