$9.80 Million in Sales Expected for Chromadex Corp (CDXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce sales of $9.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chromadex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $9.59 million. Chromadex posted sales of $6.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full year sales of $46.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.75 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.55 million, with estimates ranging from $67.09 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 105.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Chromadex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Chromadex stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.86. 325,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,075. The stock has a market cap of $225.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

In other Chromadex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Farr bought 6,725 shares of Chromadex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $26,832.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,425 shares of company stock worth $65,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 28,817 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

