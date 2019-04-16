$85.03 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc (HLIT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $85.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.50 million and the lowest is $84.20 million. Harmonic reported sales of $90.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $410.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $418.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.80 million to $459.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $502.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 732,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 122.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 43.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

