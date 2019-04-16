643,432 Shares in William Lyon Homes (WLH) Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 643,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,000. William Lyon Homes makes up about 1.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 638.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on William Lyon Homes from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of William Lyon Homes stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 1,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 0.08. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $623.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.66.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $659.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.62 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

