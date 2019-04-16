6,190 Shares in Raytheon (RTN) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Raytheon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Raytheon by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RTN. UBS Group lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.46.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/6190-shares-in-raytheon-rtn-acquired-by-mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.