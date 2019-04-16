6 Meridian Takes $434,000 Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,052,000 after buying an additional 1,828,640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18,502.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 16,133,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,984,000 after buying an additional 3,310,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,411,000 after buying an additional 293,957 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $420,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,017.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,489 shares of company stock worth $4,948,996. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $173.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.29. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $153.90 and a twelve month high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/6-meridian-takes-434000-position-in-cme-group-inc-cme.html.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.