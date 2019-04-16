6 Meridian Takes $377,000 Position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 233,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,211,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,754,000 after purchasing an additional 215,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,754,000 after buying an additional 215,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 155,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.32. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo LoCo Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

