6 Meridian Invests $220,000 in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,168,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.84 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.08 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other Meritage Homes news, insider Phillippe Lord sold 2,272 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 27,877 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $1,209,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/6-meridian-invests-220000-in-meritage-homes-corp-mth.html.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.