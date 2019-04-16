5,423 Shares in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.39.

MDT stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

