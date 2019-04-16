5,090 Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Purchased by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,259,000 after purchasing an additional 857,107 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 163.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10,185.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,587,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,427 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,570,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $576,372.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

TAP traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,897. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

