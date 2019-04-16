$506.78 Million in Sales Expected for Mantech International Corp (MANT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $506.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.63 million. Mantech International reported sales of $473.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $497.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of MANT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,078. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In related news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $197,592.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 3,436.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

