502 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) Purchased by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.23. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,330. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.86 and a 1 year high of $211.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.9507 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

