$5.58 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (USB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce sales of $5.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $23.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.28 billion to $24.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,933,000 after purchasing an additional 561,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,427,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,754,000 after purchasing an additional 465,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $723,318,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,200. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.