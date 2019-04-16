498 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.95%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

