4,413 Shares in Brink’s (BCO) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Brink’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brink’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.65 per share, for a total transaction of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $217,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and sold 23,924 shares worth $1,829,571. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCO opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 68.11% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $907.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

