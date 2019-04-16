4,009 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,321,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,820 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,702,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after acquiring an additional 863,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,796,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,808,000 after acquiring an additional 855,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 781,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 757,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

