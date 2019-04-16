363,307 Shares in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 363,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.44% of Maiden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in Maiden by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Maiden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maiden by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Maiden by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($2.54). The firm had revenue of $521.71 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 97.94%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Maiden from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other news, Director Yehuda Neuberger acquired 41,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,458. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 163,633 shares of company stock worth $130,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

