360 Finance (QFIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.94

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 1601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on 360 Finance in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.83 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $15,797,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

