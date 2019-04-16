34,987 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 204,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,917. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

