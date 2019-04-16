33,965 Shares in Timken Co (TKR) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Timken by 3,708.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,099,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $27,070,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,680,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,470,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.43.

NYSE TKR opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Timken had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

