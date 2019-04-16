$297.39 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $297.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.70 million and the highest is $302.08 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $253.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $290.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,617.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 170,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $5,009,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,556 shares of company stock worth $16,205,758. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TPI Composites by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.06. 209,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,970. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 375.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

