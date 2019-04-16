243,723 Shares in Air Lease Corp (AL) Acquired by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 243,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned 0.22% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Air Lease by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AL. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 732,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

