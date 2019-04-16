2,260 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. 2,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,608. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8712 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

