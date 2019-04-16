$218.38 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce $218.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.50 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $193.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $862.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.49 million to $869.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $931.53 million, with estimates ranging from $894.40 million to $964.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

In related news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17,692.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

MYGN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

