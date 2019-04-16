$215.76 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post $215.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.20 million to $226.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $220.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $904.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $812.84 million to $940.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $971.18 million, with estimates ranging from $889.07 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,788 shares of company stock worth $4,440,176. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,815. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

