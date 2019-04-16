17,209 Shares in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,209 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Covanta by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Covanta by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,146,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Covanta by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,979,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,410,000 after acquiring an additional 133,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVA opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.36. Covanta Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.05.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Covanta had a net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

