13,949 Shares in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

VIRT opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.87 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 127,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $3,343,685.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

