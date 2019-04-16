13,900 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

In other news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,370.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

