12,000 Shares in Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoweb by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,364 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoweb alerts:

Shares of AUTO opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Autoweb Inc has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.12.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoweb Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.20 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “12,000 Shares in Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/12000-shares-in-autoweb-inc-auto-purchased-by-ridgewood-investments-llc.html.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.