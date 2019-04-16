10,807 Shares in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates Spc Midocean sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $154,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,075,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,280,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -276.93 and a beta of 1.35. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

